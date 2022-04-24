Walla Walla Community College's baseball team dropped an agonizing 7-4, 10-inning decision to Big Bend in the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region doubleheader on Saturday, April 23, at Warrior Field.
Big Bend completed the sweep with an 11-inning triumph in the nightcap, 10-9.
The visiting Vikings rallied from a 4-2 deficit in game one with three-run rallies in the eighth and 10th innings.
The opener was a tough one for Walla Walla. It let numerous scoring opportunities slip through its grasp reflected by the fact it stranded 15 runners on the base paths.
Chad Redinger had three of the Warriors' eight hits in the game and Koby Holt connected for two.
Both teams scored three runs in the 10th inning of game two. The Vikings matched that in the 11th inning and WWCC came up one run short.
Logan Meyer had three hits for Walla Walla while Holt and Jaret Taylor socked two apiece.
The nightcap was more frustrating for the home team. It stranded 16 runners on base.
The Warriors play at Blue Mountain on Wednesday.
