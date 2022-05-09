SPOKANE — Top-ranked Walla Walla Community College took two more steps toward an undisputed Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region softball championship on Monday, May 9, after sweeping the host Sasquatch, 12-8 and 11-1.
The Warriors improved their remarkable league and overall records to 26-0 and 36-2, respectively, after winning their 25th and 26th straight games.
Walla Walla led 6-1 after an inning-and-a-half of game one, but had to score four times in the sixth inning to break an 8-8 tie.
Haylee Brown was Walla Walla's top offensive performer. She was 4-for-5 with six runs batted in and scored twice. Brown hit a two-run home run in the first inning and batted two-RBI singles in both the fourth and sixth frames.
The Warriors trailed 1-0 after three innings of the second game before taking charge. WWCC scored eight runs in the fourth inning and three more times in the fifth.
Big blows in the fourth were a two-run double by Drew Hashimoto, a triple for two runs by Rylie Bennett, and a two-run homer off the bat of Kate Hopkins.
Bailee Noland and Macie Plischke started the fourth-inning scoring with an RBI triple and run-scoring single, respectively.
Pitcher Sage Vanterpool — who allowed just three hits in the five-inning, mercy rule-shortened contest — and Heidi Heytvelt had RBI two baggers in the three-run fifth.
Walla Walla plays at North Idaho on Tuesday.
