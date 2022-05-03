Walla Walla Community College's softball team routed Big Bend on Tuesday, May 3, in a Northwest Conference East sweep on the Warriors' field.
Walla Walla won the opener, 20-10, before taking the nightcap, 28-11, with both ending in the fifth inning via the mercy rule.
Walla Walla plated eighth first-inning runs in the opener, made it 12-3 after two inning, added a run in the third and seven in the fourth which, despite six Vikings runs in the top of the fifth, ended the game early.
The Warriors smacked 17 hits in the first game, to 11 for Big Bend, and took advantage of three Vikings errors.
Makayia Anderson had four of WWCC's hits in the game, with Bailee Noland racking up five RBI.
Haylee Brown struck out nine Big Bend batters over four innings in the circle for the Warriors.
In the nightcap, WWCC once again had a big first inning, this time 11 runs, and a 10-run fourth again ended the game early, in the fifth inning.
The Warriors had 18 hits in that victory, with Rylie Bennett getting three of them as well as six RBI.
Sage Vanterpool had three strikeouts over five innings of work pitching for Walla Walla.
Walla Walla, now 24-0 in NWAC East play and 34-2 overall, go to North Idaho for a twin bill on Friday.
