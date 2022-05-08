Walla Walla Community College's baseball team hung tough with Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region-leading Spokane in the opening game of a league doubleheader on Sunday, May 8, at Warrior Field.
But a lead-off home run by Jace Phelan in the ninth inning lifted the Sasquatch to a 1-0 victory.
Spokane took the nightcap in overwhelming fashion, 11-2.
The Sasquatch improved to 19-5 in league and 27-12-1 overall.
Walla Walla fell to 6-18 and 8-30.
Three Spokane pitchers — including starter Jasper Nelson — combined to blank the Warriors on two hits in the opener. Nelson threw 6 1/3 innings during his winning stint.
Andy Evans and Jeter Schuerman combined to no-hit WWCC over the final two-and-two-thirds frames.
A pair of Warrior hurlers — starter Hayden Thompson (four innings) and long reliever Gavin Burns (five) — were gallant in defeat, limiting the Sasquatch to three hits.
But Phelan's blast, on an 0-2 pitch, proved to be the cruelest of them all.
Thompson drove in both Walla Walla runs in game two with a sixth-inning single.
The Warriors host Columbia Basin on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
