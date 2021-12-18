Walla Walla Community College’s women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to six with back-to-back victories this weekend at a Northwest Athletic Conference crossover in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors (6-2 record) are back at it here Sunday, Dec. 19, when they take on Lower Columbia, with the open tip scheduled at 2 p.m.
Friday saw the Warrior crush Shoreline, 88-65.
Brie Holececk led all scorers with a game-high 31 points for WWCC while teammate Kortney Trappett had 24, McKenzie Long had 7, Makayla DeBry 6, Darbi Avery 5, Traycee Harper 4, Miaja Mills 4, Hollie Ziegler 4, Annagail Smith 3.
“Obviously, Brie and Kortney had career games,” Warriors coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. “Both were so good and really carried us.”
They went to the fourth quarter up 65-48 before finishing off Shorline.
“Shoreline is very athletic, and I thought we did a great job neutralizing their best kids,” Hazeltine said.
Back at it Saturday, the Warriors rallied late to beat Linn-Benton, 58-54.
Holececk had 13 points, DeBry 11, Trappett 9, Harper 7, Ziegler 5, Long 4, Emmie Ogden 4, Mills 3, Smith 2.
“Makayla has been hurt all year and just started playing this weekend,” Hazeltine said “She was really good for us.”
The Warriors were down 47-42 with 6:23 left in the fourth quarter when they put together a big 7-0 run. Linn Benton managed to tie things up with just under two minutes remaining, but Harper scored to give WWCC a 53-51 lead 1:23 left.
DeBry followed with a clutch 3-pointer in the final 38 seconds, and the Warriors held on to the end.
“Taycee Harper played her best game of the year tonight,” Hazeltine said. “She defensed well and gave us some a lot of energy.”
