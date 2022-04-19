PASCO — Haylee Brown pitched a complete-game one-hitter as Walla Walla Community College's softball team shut out Columbia Basin, 5-0, in the opener of a Northwest Athletic Conference twin bill here on Tuesday, April 19.
In the nightcap, Bailee Noland went the distance in the circle for the Warriors in a five-inning, 13-5 victory.
In the opener, Walla Walla plated single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, and then scored three in the seventh to support Brown's 10-strikeout effort in the circle.
Noland and Drew Hashimoto each had two of the Warriors' eight hits in the game, with Noland tallying three RBI.
In the nightcap, WWCC held a 3-2 lead after the first inning, and then plated five second-inning runs, three more in the third and two in the fourth to roll to the victory.
The Warriors outhit the Hawks 15-7, with Rylie Bennett leading the offense with three hits. Makayia Anderson, Noland, Maddie McKay and Hashimoto each had two hits, with Anderson getting three RBI.
Noland struck out three Columbia Basin batters in the game.
Walla Walla next hosts Yakima Valley for a twin bill on Wednesday.
