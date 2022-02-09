MOSES LAKE — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team rallied from nine points down, and outscored Big Bend 23-3 in the fourth quarter, to take a 72-48 victory over the Vikings here on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The Warriors held Big Bend to no field goals in their huge fourth quarter.
“We changed our offense in the second half and they struggled with our dribble drive,” WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. “We also changed up some things defensively, which really helped us with their post. She gave us fits in the first half.”
Brie Holececk led the Warriors with 19 points while grabbing eight rebounds, with Miaja Mills putting up 17 points and nabbed 14 boards.
“Emmie Ogden was so good defensively until she got in foul trouble," Hazeltine said. "She played really well for us.
“McKenzie Long had a great second half for us," she said, of Long's 14-point effort. "She gave us a big boost off the bench.
“I really like how we didn’t panic down nine. We believed in our stuff and ran it well in the second half.”
The Warriors, now 14-3 overall and in first place at 7-1 in Northwest Athletic Conference East play, next host Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.