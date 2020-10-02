CORVALLIS, Ore. — Heading into the 2020-21 year, 24 student-athletes were named to the Cascade Collegiate Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), representing their schools.
Emmett Semple is one of the two reps from Walla Walla University, along with Isabella Robles.
The senior soccer player chose WWU to continue his playing and academic careers because he felt comfortable with the people he would be around.
“When visiting Walla Walla University, I fell in love with the outstanding staff members, from the professors, to the administrators, and coaches,” Semple said. “Unlike some of the other schools I was looking at to continue my academic and athletic career, Walla Walla made me feel like they would be there for me every step of the way and give me the best chance of reaching my goals on the soccer field and more importantly in life.”
Semple knows the demands of being a student-athlete can have.
“There are many demands of being a student-athlete, but in my opinion, time management is the biggest demand of them all,” said Semple. “Being able to manage your time as an athlete is crucial. Since you are constantly in the gym working out or training for your sport, you need to use the rest of your time very wisely when it comes to studying, homework and staying on top of your classes so you are not falling behind in the classroom where it really matters.”
The business marketing major has enjoyed studying his field with Professor Conna Bond and Professor Steven VanOrden.
“Both of these teachers go above and beyond to deliver high-quality lectures and activities that are relevant and engaging and have helped grow my passion for marketing and the business field as a whole.”
Professor Bond is one of the people Semple lists as a major influence in his life.
“She has helped me gain insight into a career in marketing and I am very grateful for all of her wise words of advice,” said Semple. “My academic advisor and the head of the business department Patience Taruwinga is another influential person in my life at school, he is one of the nicest guys you will meet and he genuinely cares about all of his students and wants them to succeed.”
The Corvallis, Mont., native also lists his coach and sports information director as other influential people at WWU.
“A few influential people in my life at school include my coach William Burns, who has been there for me since day one and supported me in everything I do, as well as Logan Adams,” said Semple. “These guys are always there to help out whenever I have a question or concern and have been role models to me throughout my time at Walla Walla University.”
Over his three years at WWU, Semple has enjoyed bonding with his teammates.
“My best experience athletically at college has been meeting people from all over the country and world and bonding over our love for soccer,” said Semple. “A few of my favorite experiences athletically also include helping my team win its first game my freshman year and being the first Wolves soccer player to earn CCC player of the week.”
When not competing or studying, Semple enjoys watching or playing sports, including soccer, football, basketball, golf, and baseball.
While this year looks a little different due to the pandemic, with his season being pushed to the spring and classes moving to online, Semple is adjusting.
“COVID-19 has affected my day to day in many ways since forcing my university to go online in spring of last year,” said Semple. “Instead of being able to practice with my teammates on campus, I have been back home training on my own. I also am taking online classes through my university and since I am back home it has given me the opportunity to assistant coach my old high school soccer team since their season is still up and going here in Corvallis.”
After graduation, Semple wants to get into sports marketing for a team or organization and continue coaching soccer. This year, however, Semple is excited to make the most of it, especially as a SAAC rep.
“As a member of the CCC-SAAC, I hope to make sure all athletes are being heard and represented equally and be a voice for the Wolves on issues we face as student-athletes,” said Semple.