PORTLAND — The Walla Walla University women's basketball team started their Friday game at Multnomah University (MU) strong, and stayed strong, leading the Lions throughout the game.
The Wolves took the win over MU, 73-54, making this their first conference victory of the season.
The Lady Wolves began the first half doing it all on both ends.
Forcing over 13 total turnovers while also shooting near 50-percent from the floor, the Wolves took a commanding 43-31 lead into the second half.
Leading the way for the Wolves were Carolina Montes with 16 points and Jaliyah Casem with 13 points.
Both teams struggled to start the second half, as neither could control the ball, nor could they capitalize on fast break opportunities.
Missed putbacks and pick off passes plagued the first four minutes of the new half before the scoring drought ended with a solid bucket by Carolina Montes to finally put points on the board.
A couple of free throws and layups were all that consisted of the 3rd quarter for either team for a rather uneventful 10 minutes.
The Lady Wolves, in the 4th quarter, played hard and strong to finish out the half, allowing the Wolves to keep their lead and finish the game with 73 points to Multnomah's 54.
Jaliyah Casem ended the game as the top scorer with 22 points–making this her career-high for the 2019-2020 season.
Carolina Montes was second with 18 points. Jacqueline Saucedo was top in rebounds, gaining a total of 10 rebounds for the game.
On Saturday, Multnomah defeated Walla Walla 75-68.
Multnomah started off hot as they went on a 22-2 run in the first eight minutes of the game.
Walla Walla picked up some rhythm in the final minute of the quarter as they closed the gap to 24-10.
Multnomah controlled most of the second quarter even though they did not score many points.
Walla Walla scored a few baskets earlier in the quarter, but they did not get into a rhythm until late once again.
In the final four minutes of the half, Walla Walla on a 13-4 run to be down 34-28 headed into the locker room.
The third quarter saw a slower start than the first.
Multnomah hit the first basket almost two minutes in.
After the first basket, they went on a 15-0 run for the next four and a half minutes.
Walla Walla found rhythm late in the quarter again and went on a 10-7 run in three and a half minutes after being shut out the entire quarter.
Multnomah ended the third quarter up 58-38.
Walla Walla came out of the break on fire as they cut the gap in half with five minutes to go.
Walla Walla managed to only get within five as Multnomah did enough to keep them at bay.
The Walla Walla University women will end January and their road stretch this coming Friday and Saturday as they take on Northwest Christian University in Eugene. Friday's game will start at noon, and Saturday's will start at 7:30 p.m.
Walla Walla University 73, Multnomah 54
WALLA WALLA (73) — Casem 22, Montes 18, Saucedo 13, Quintana 8, Robles 8, Stayner 2, Babitu 2.
MULTNOMAH (54) — Tau 17, Rincan 15, Campbell 8, Portis 6, Torres 3, Cantu 3, Gibson 2.
WWU;21;22;13;17;—;73
Multnomah;14;17;9;14;—;54
3-pt field goals — WWU 11 (Casem 5), Multnomah 1 (Torres 1). Fouls — WWU 18, Multnomah 15. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — WWU 30 (Saucedo 10), Multnomah 37 (Campbell 11). Turnovers — WWU 14, Multnomah 25. Assists — WWU 17 (Robles 5), Multnomah 16 (Rincan 7).
Multnomah 75, Walla Walla University 68
WALLA WALLA (68) — Montes 30, Quintana 13, Saucedo 7, Babitu 6, Casem 5, Stanyer 4, Robles 3.
MULTNOMAH (75) — Portis 24, Rincan 21, Campbell 11, Wangler 9, Parker 6, Tau 2, Gibson 2.
WWU;10;18;10;30;—;68
Multnomah;24;10;24;17;—;75
3-pt field goals — WWU 10 (Montes 5), Multnomah 4 (Portis 1, Rincan 1, Wangler 1, Parker 1). Fouls — WWU 22, Multnomah 19. Fouled out — WWU (Saucedo). Rebounds — WWU 29 (Bibatu 6), Multnomah 48 (Campbell 14). Turnovers — WWU 9, Multnomah 19. Assists — WWU 12 (Casem 4), Multnomah 18 (Torres 5).