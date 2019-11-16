COLLEGE PLACE — The Walla Walla University women's basketball team took out Lewis & Clark College on Saturday, harassing the Pioneer shooters to no end en route to a 70-51 win here.
Five players fouled out for the Wolves, but the payoff was worth it, as Lewis & Clark shot less than 30 percent from the field on the night, including a miserable 2-of-18 from behind the arc.
Walla Walla, meanwhile, led an effective attack with good performances from top scorer Carolina Montes, who scored 27, and Jaliyah Casem, who notched 20, along with six steals.
The Wolves harangued every Pioneer they could find, and created 15 steals and seven blocks in the process.
Jacqueline Saucedo led the team with four rebounds, while three different players collected three of their own.
Assists weren't the flavor of the night, but Walla Walla shared the ball effectively when called for, and a trio of players each notched two assists.
Of particular note was the Wolves' performance from the charity stripe, as they shot over 70 percent from the line.
Wednesday promises to bring some fun to College Place, as the Wolves (1-2) will host crosstown rival Whitman College (2-0). Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.