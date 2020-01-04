OLYMPIA — The Walla Walla University women's basketball went to Evergreen State College on Friday and Saturday for two league games.
On Friday, Walla Walla kept Evergreen in check for much of the first half, but ultimately fell in the second half to Evergreen 76-55.
Walla Walla started Friday's game on fire. The offense went on a 7-0 run to start the game. The Wolves extended their lead to 12 points before the end of the first quarter, until Evergreen's Merrily Jones hit a three-pointer just before the buzzer went off. Walla Walla held a 18-9 lead.
Walla Walla got out to another nice run to begin the second quarter with a 6-0 run. Evergreen made some adjustments as they went on a 15-7 run to close out the half and take the momentum. Walla Walla still led at the half 31-24.
Evergreen fully took the momentum from Walla Walla. Evergreen took the lead for the first time halfway through the third quarter and grew their lead to nine points before Walla Walla closed it within three. Evergreen led headed into the fourth quarter 49-46.
Evergreen kept up the pressure on the visiting Wolves as they opened up an 11 point lead to begin the fourth. Walla Walla cut the lead down to six points before Evergreen went on a 19-4 run to end the game.
Evergreen forced Walla Walla into a season high 26 turnovers for the night, which helped propel Evergreen to their comeback.
The Walla Walla University girls stayed up in Olympia for a second game on Saturday against Evergreen State. Evergreen State did not need a comeback in this one as they held on 71-60.
The game started close on Saturday. Walla Walla did not let Evergreen get more than four points ahead of them in the first quarter. Evergreen led at the end of the first quarter 12-10.
Evergreen stretched out their lead in the second quarter. Walla Walla scored more field goals than Evergreen, but Walla Walla kept putting Evergreen shooters to the free throw line. Evergreen led 33-26 at halftime.
Evergreen came out of the locker room like their did in Friday's game. They shot almost 59% from the field and 60% from beyond the arch in just the third quarter. Walla Walla struggled to keep up with Evergreen in the third quarter. Evergreen entered the fourth quarter ahead 56-39.
Walla Walla attempted a comeback. They shot their best in all night in the fourth quarter at 61.5% from the field and just over 57% from the arch.
Walla Walla could not come the gap as Jaliyah Casem fouled out with her 17 points. Evergreen also reached the free throw line 10 times, hitting nine of them.
Walla Walla University girls basketball play on Thursday, January 9 at home as they host Southern Oregon University in another league match up. Tip off is set for 5:30 p.m. Both teams playagain on Friday at noon.