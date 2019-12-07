Walla Walla women's basketball opened its Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) season, hosting No. 23-Ranked Corban University. Despite forcing the Warriors (5-4, 2-0 CCC) into 22 turnovers, the Wolves (2-6, 0-1 CCC) fell just short of an upset bid in their first matchup with the Warriors, falling 61-55, as the Warriors were a plus-20 on the rebounding margin.
Corban out strong, scoring the first seven points of the quarter before Walla Walla forward Isabella Robles converted two free throws to give the Wolves their first points, three minutes into the game. Corban continued their attack, however, going on an 8-4 run over a five-minute span to extend their lead to 15-6. The Warriors took a 20-9 lead into the second quarter after a Lee Audrey Norris 3-point buzzer-beater ended the opening quarter.
The Wolves started the second quarter in much better shape, matching Corban's strong start from the opening quarter. The Wolves scored the first seven points off some well-executed plays to cut the deficit to four before Corban finally stopped their three-minute scoring drought.
Despite the Warriors pushing their attack, the Wolves leaned on Jaliyah Casem, who helped keep the Wolves within striking distance, scoring five points. The Wolves continued battling back into the game and tied the game up at 30 after Jacqueline Saucedo converted a mid-range jumper. The Warriors, like the first, ended the quarter with another buzzer-beater. Shawnie Spink found open space at the top of the arc and swished home her third 3-pointer of the half to give the Warriors a 33-30 lead heading into the half.
Coming out of the half, the Warriors scored the first four points to extend their lead to 37-30 before a Carolina Montes 3-pointer started the Wolves second-half scoring. Both teams picked up the defensive pressure, as neither team found points for a two-minute stretch. Corban would then build their lead back up, extending it to 45-36, as they were able to utilize space in the paint area. The Warriors took a 48-38 lead heading into the final quarter.
A layup by Gracie McCoy to open the fourth quarter gave the Warriors their largest lead at 50-38, but the Wolves were able to limit the lead from growing, cutting the deficit to six at 50-46 with just over six minutes remaining and forcing head coach Bill Pilegram to take a timeout after the Wolves were able to create some offense through full-court pressure. The Warriors immediately responded, converting on their first two possessions out of the timeout to extend their lead to 54-46, forcing a Wolves timeout with 5:16 left.
Unfortunately for the Wolves, they would be stuck on 46 for a three-plus minute stretch, as the Warriors extended their lead back to double digits at 57-46. The Wolves did not go down without a fight as the full-court pressure gave the Wolves extra opportunities, and they were able to cut the deficit to six points. The clock, however, was not on the Wolves side and the Warriors were able to ice the game from the free-throw line. Despite the loss, the 61 points the Wolves allowed Corban to score is the lowest in nine games they have played since 2015.
The Wolves were led by Jaliyah Casem (16 points and 4 steals), while Isabella Robles stuffed the stat sheet (13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals).
The Warriors were led by Jordan Woodvine (17 points and 5 rebounds).
Both teams continue their season tomorrow evening, squaring off for a second matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Windemuth Court.
Corban 61 WWU 55
Corban (61) — Woodvine 17, Spink 13, Pilgeram 7, McCoy 7, Murphy 6, Hanson 4, Burgess 4, Norris 3
WWU (55) — Casem 16, Robles 13, Saucedo 10, Montes 8, Quintana 4, Sabitu 2, Zamora 2
Corban;20;13;15;13;—;61
WWU;9;21;8;17
3-pt field goal — Corban 6 (Pilgeram 1, McCoy 1, Norris 1), WWU 5 (Casem 2, Montes 2). Fouls — Corban 14, WWU 22. Fouled out — Corban (Woodvine), WWU (Montes). Rebounds — Corban 51 (Pilgeram 7), WWU 31 (Montes). Turnovers — Corban 21, WWU 7. Assists — Corban 14 (Pilgeram 4), WWU 8 (Casem 2, Robles 2, Quintana 2).