SAN DIEGO — After last week's domination of conference opponent Lewis & Clark College, the Walla Walla University women's basketball team had reason for optimism, with all three of their losses thus far having been to DIII opponents.
That sentiment was laid to rest on Friday, as the Wolves' brief, three-game tour of Southern California kicked off with a tough loss to sister school La Sierra University in a 50-54 slugfest that saw three Wolves foul out and both teams shoot a collective 30 percent from the field.
The Wolves took a 40-33 lead into the fourth period, but with top scorers Jaliyah Casem and Carolina Montes both fouled out, they couldn't hold the lead.
The Eagles rattled off a 15-2 run that would prove to be decisive, as the Wolves would not level the score for the remainder of the game — in part due to their 35-percent free throw shooting.
Despite struggles at the charity stripe, WWU wound up with Jaliyah Casem scoring a game-high 14 points.
Carolina Montes and Isabella Robles each added eight.
Robles also led WWU in rebounds with seven, while Paulina Quintana and Jacqueline Saucedo each grabbed five of their own.
Montes and Quintana shared the team lead in assists, with three apiece.
And if the loss to a rival wasn't enough, Saturday's game against Point Loma, a DII school, saw the Wolves bullied around the court to the tune of a 77-46 defeat.
The Wolves' bread-and-butter post offense was clamped down, as Walla Walla managed a field goal percentage of less than 35 percent.
Meanwhile, Point Loma grabbed 32 defensive rebounds off the Wolves missed field goals, and the Lions also snagged 20 offensive boards.
Robles and Celina Ewing led WWU with nine points each, and Saucedo added eight .
Ewing also grabbed five rebounds, while Casem and Saucedo each had three.
Quintana dished out three assists, while Robles and Montes each added two more.
The Wolves (1-5) will close out their road trip on Monday, as they will face San Diego Christian College. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.