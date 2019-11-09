SALEM — The Walla Walla University men's soccer team took another loss against Corban University in straight sets 25-14, 25-12, 25-19 here on Friday.
Walla Walla recorded 23 errors on the day, which was the same number of kills they were able to rack up.
Emi Bezman and Gabrielle Browning both tried their hardest to keep the ball off of the ground with seven and six digs.
Krista Schafer played everywhere on the court. She recorded eight assists, four digs, and one of the three aces Walla Walla was able to put down.