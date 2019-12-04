COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University junior Carolina Montes was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week (Nov. 25-Dec. 1).
During the week, Montes helped the Wolves earn their second win of the season, matching the total number of wins from a year ago.
Montes poured in a career-high 32 points in a 67-58 win over San Diego Christian College, which also set a new school record since joining the CCC.
Montes shot 12-for-14 from the free throw line, both career highs.
“Carolina was excellent on both ends of the court against San Diego Christian,” Wolves head coach Paul Starkebaum said. “Her teammates did an excellent job of finding her when we needed a basket and she stepped up and hit a lot of big shots.
“When we needed to secure the game with free-throws, she sealed the game for us. Her defense was also excellent, it may not show up in the stat sheet like her points, but she was all over the court and made some big plays.”