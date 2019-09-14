LEWISTON — The Walla Walla University Wolves’ (1-10, 0-4) rematch with the Lewis-Clark State College Warriors (9-5, 0-0) was a re-hashing of their first match, as the Warriors dropped the Wolves in straight sets, 25-11, 25-14, 25-11, here on Friday.
On Aug. 14, LCS swept the Wolves at the WWU gym.
Sarah Halversen led the Wolves in this rematch with seven kills, while Krista Schafer contributed six assists.
The Warriors attacked the Wolves in many directions, with five players recording at least five kills, all fed by setter Jess Ruffing, who notched 23 assists throughout the match.
This match concludes a rough stretch of the Wolves’ schedule, who have faced five straight opponents with winning records, including three ranked opponents, all having swept the Wolves in straight sets.
The Wolves will take a short rest until Thursday night, when they host the Evergreen State College Geoducks (4-7, 2-0) at 7 p.m.