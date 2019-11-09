EUGENE — The Walla Walla University women's and men's cross country teams concluded their season at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, hosted by Northwest Christian University earlier this afternoon.
This was the first championships that both teams competed in since joining the conference last season.
Spencer Glubay added to the program's historic season, finishing in 7th and securing a spot on the All-CCC Team, the first for either program. The men's team finished in 8th place, scoring 175 points, while the women's team did not receive a team score.
Elissa Giang led the women's team, running a time of 20:46.1 to place her at 56th in the 5K race. Natasha Mwensa (21:30.9) and Sarah Mowat (23:08.50) placed just behind Giang, finishing at 61st and 63rd, respectively.
On the men's side, Glubay led the Wolves, running a time of 25:35.3. Justin Corral-Yanez was the next placed runner for the Wolves, finishing 36th with a time of 26:58.1.
This concludes the Wolves season, however, Spencer Glubay will wait and see if he will be moving onto NAIA Nationals as an individual runner after all races are official over the weekend.