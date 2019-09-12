COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University’s volleyball team was one point away from winning a set for the first time in three weeks, but the College of Idaho scored three straight kills to take the opener, and the Wolves never recovered.
WWU ended up going down in straight sets, 26-24, 25-15 and 25-15.
Sarah Halversen finished with six kills to lead WWU (1-9 overall, 0-4 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference), while Walla Walla Valley Academy alumn Krista Schafer and Ka’iluna Chamberlain each made a team-high nine assists.
The Wolves have lost their last seven matches (including four in the conference), having been swept each time.
Walla Walla looks to move on, traveling to future CCC member, Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston for a non-conference match. This will be a rematch from the Aug. 14 match that saw the Warriors sweep the Wolves in straight sets here on Windemuth Court. The match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
WWU last won a set on Aug. 20 at the University of Saint Katherine, where they battled all the way to a fifth set before Saint Katherine took the tiebreaker.
The Wolves came in here having lost all 18 sets since (19 all together), but nearly ended that slide with a big rally in the opener.
WWU had managed a handful of slim leads early on, but none of them lasted long, and Idaho would eventually go up 22-16.
The Wolves responded with a 5-0 run that featured WWVA alumn Gabrielle Browning scoring a kill off an assist from Schafer, and then serving an ace before her WWU teammates Emi Bezman and Sarah Halversen added kills off Schafer feeds.
Idaho managed a kill that put them up 23-21, but their attack error on the ensuing volley opened the door for another Wolves run.
Chamberlain served an ace to tie things up, and then WWVA alumn Anja Cole scored a kill that had the Wolves serving set point.
But three straight kills by Idaho soon brought the set to an all-too-familiar finish.