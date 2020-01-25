PORTLAND — The Walla Walla University men's basketball team had an eventful Friday afternoon, taking the win over Multnomah University, 102-89; after being down 41-56 in the first half.
The Wolves improved the record to 4-7 in conference play, with their best conference mark to date.
The Wolves came out cold to start the game, struggling to drain their shots.
While the Multnomah men came out strong, playing tough defense against the Wolves and creating a gap on the offensive side.
The Lions played a full-court press on the Wolves, yet the WWU men had good looks and ball movement helping them defeat the press.
After the half, the Wolves started playing their offensive game; closing the gap.
Both teams fought hard in the second half, tying the score with eight minutes left to play in the second half.
The Wolves continued to push, creating a 10-point lead over the Lions.
KiAndre Gaddy helped the team by playing his best game yet in his career as a Wolf.
He ended the game with 40 points and 20 rebounds, his personal bests for the 2019-2020 season.
Alongside Gaddy, Zayne Browning played a strong offensive game with 30 points, while also gaining 17 rebounds.
On Saturday, Multnomah led at halftime tonight but held on unlike the previous night and won 91-76.
Walla Walla started the first minute fast with a steal and three shots before Multnomah could get an offense going.
Gaddy sunk the first bucket then Multnomah went on a 14-2 run in just under five minutes.
Walla Walla managed to pull within four until Multnomah fought their way into a double digit lead with five minutes left in the half.
Walla Walla once again pulled back within five points of the lead with three minutes left.
Multnomah extended its lead out to 11 with a buzzer beater field goal to give them a 37-26 lead.
The first 10 minutes of the second half had the teams trading points. Multnomah made a couple of three-point shots in a row to give them a 17 point cushion with under nine and a half minutes left.
The rest of the second half saw the teams trade baskets with one team occasionally scoring two baskets before the other replied.
Walla Walla University boys will round off their road streak with Northwest Christian University on Friday and Saturday in Eugene. Friday's game will start at 2 p.m., and Saturday's will start at 9:30 p.m.
Walla Walla University 102, Multnomah 89
WALLA WALLA (102) — Gaddy 40, Z. Browning 30, Simpkins 12, D. Browning 10, Golden 8, Olsen 2
MULTNOMAH (89) — Martin 32, Balvanz 18, Ingram 13, Smith 12, Richardson 8, Zavydovskyy 4, Faris 2
Halftime — Multnomah 56-41. 3-pt field goals — WWU 5 (Simpkins 2), Multnomah 16 (Balvanz 6). Fouls — WWU 9, Multnomah 18. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — WWU 54 (Gaddy 20), Multnomah 27 (Zavydovskyy 8). Turnovers — WWU 16, Multnomah 5. Assists — WWU 19 (Daley 6), Multnomah 17 (Smith 6).
Multnomah 91, Walla Walla University 76
WALLA WALLA (76) — Gaddy 34, D. Browning 16, Z. Browning 12, Simpkins 7, Golden 3, Olsen 2, Stuart 2
MULTNOMAH (91) — Martin 29, Richardson 22, Fountain 17, Smith 15, Zavydovskyy 3, Balvanz 3, Ingram 2
Halftime — Multnomah 37-26. 3-pt field goals — WWU 6 (D. Browning 2, Z. Browning 2), Multnomah 15 (Richardson 6). Fouls — WWU 13, Multnomah 15. Fouled out — WWU (Z. Browning), Multnomah (Zavydovskyy). Rebounds — WWU 41 (Gaddy 12), Multnomah 41 (Smith 11). Turnovers — WWU 12, Multnomah 11. Assists — WWU 17 (Borges Paraizo 7), Multnomah 16 (Smith 6).