OLYMPIA — Walla Walla University’s men’s soccer team got an equalizing goal from Pedro Reyes in the 57th minute of its match with The Evergreen State College on Friday afternoon.
But the hosts responded with a pair of goals inside the final 30 minutes of action to post a 3-1 victory that dropped the Wolves to 1-2 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference and 3-5 overall.
Evergreen’s Mitchell Balmer tallied the tiebreaking goal at the 61-minute mark and assisted on the home team’s final marker.
WWU ends its weekend road trip today when it plays Northwest University at 2 p.m.