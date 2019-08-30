REDDING, Calif. — Already having doubled its win total from last year less than one week into this season, the Walla Walla University men’s soccer team suffered its first loss in out-of-conference action here at Simpson on Thursday.
Emmett Semple scored a goal for WWU, heading a cross from teammate Jordan St. George late in the second half, but the Wolves ended up with a 4-1 loss.
All the scoring came after halftime, with Simpson mounting a 2-0 lead before Semple put WWU on the board around the 70th minute.
But Simpson pulled away with a pair of insurance goals in the fading regulation.
Simpson ended up out-shooting the Wolves, 10-6.
WWU returns home for its next match, hosting Whitman College for a non-leaguer on Sept. 12 starting at 6 p.m.