KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Walla Walla University’s men were only nine strokes back of the lead here on Monday with the conclusion of first-round action in the Oregon Tech Fall Invite at Running Y Golf Club.
The men’s tournament continued this morning, along with a small, 14-player women’s field that included a pair from WWU.
Though the WWU men had turned in a 309 that placed them fifth out of six teams at the end of a first round, they started play today on the heels of the first-place 300’s of host Oregon Tech and LaVerne University.
WWU had Jamison Collins and Blake Johnson tied for 12th place out of 41 men, each having shot a 4-over par 76 that was only five back of frontrunner Geoff Strong of Multnomah University.
Kevin Cummings soon joined his WWU teammates Collins and Johnson, completing the 7,055-yard course only one stroke later in 16th place.
WWU then had both Derek Irvine and Jack Stinson finish 27th with an 80, three strokes ahead of teammate Bryson Collins.
Meanwhile, Marisa Hagerty was 12th with a 91 for WWU in the women’s tournament.
Payton Canon, of Oregon Tech, led the way with a 74.
WWU also had Emily Davidson turn in a 104.