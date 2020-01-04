OLYMPIA — The Walla Walla University men's basketball went to Evergreen State College on Friday and Saturday for two league games coming out of the new year.
On Friday, KiAndre Gaddy and Zayne Browning led Walla Walla with 25 and 21 points respectively in a win against Evergreen 82-70.
Walla Walla started the game with the first eight points. Five minutes into the game, Walla Walla extended their lead to 21-7.
Evergreen responded with the next ten minutes being theirs. Evergreen forced eight turnovers in their 18-6 run bringing the score to 27-25 in Walla Walla's favor.
Walla Walla gathered themselves back up to pull ahead 43-31 by halftime.
The second half saw a fairly even game with Evergreen only getting within eight points. Both teams scored 39 points in the half, bringing the score to 82-70. All but five of Walla Walla's 82 points came from the starting five.
Walla Walla University boys stayed in Olympia to Play Evergreen State again on Saturday. Walla Walla pulled out another win 12 point win to go to 3-3 in league play. WWU won 70-58.
Walla Walla opened the game with a 16-7 run in the first five minutes. Evergreen closed the gap to within three midway through the first half before Walla Walla responded with an 11-0 run the next five minutes.
Walla Walla maintained the gap in the final five minutes to lead headed into the locker room 36-25.
Walla Walla opened the second half with another big run. Walla Walla outscored the host team of Evergreen 12-5 in the first five minutes of the half.
Evergreen again closed on Walla Walla to be within 10 points.
Walla Walla and Evergreen traded points for most of the second half as Walla Walla cruised to another victory.
KiAndre Gaddy played a big role in the win for Walla Walla. Gaddy got another double-double with 29 points and 15 rebounds. He also racked up three blocks, two steals, and two assists.
Walla Walla University boys next play on Thursday, January 9 as they host Southern Oregon University. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Southern Oregon will remain here as they take on Walla Walla again on Friday at 2 p.m.