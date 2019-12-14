RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The Walla Walla University men's basketball Wolves couldn't get back into the game, as they dropped one to the La Sierra Eagles late Saturday night, 58-66.
The problems started early, as the Wolves struggled to hit shots early, while the Eagles had their way on offense.
La Sierra would jump out to a quick 14-4 lead before the Wolves could get their offense running.
The Wolves would mount a comeback courtesy of star freshman Ki'Andre Gaddy, who took over the game with a 30-point double-double, and they tied the game at 47 with seven minutes to play.
With less than two minutes to play, though, the Wolves faltered and let the game slip away.
Caleb Golden added eight points to Gaddy's 30, and Dylan Browning tacked on seven more.
Gaddy's ten rebounds were also a team high. Browning grabbed four more.
The Wolves (3-6, 1-1 in conference) will stick around in Riverside this weekend, as they'll take on Washington Adventist on Monday at 6 p.m.
Eagles 66, Wolves 58
WALLA WALLA (58) — Gaddy 30, Golden 8, D. Browning 7, Daley 5, Z. Browning 4, Simpkins 2, Robertson 2.
LA SIERRA (66) — Lejtman 18, Everage 15, De La Cruz 8, Eqbunike 8, Ganda 6, Davis 5, Darrett 3, Krietel 3.
Halftime — La Sierra 40-28. 3-pt field goals — LS 5 (Lejtman 2); WWU 3 (Gaddy, Golden, Daley 1). Fouls — LS 18 (Eqbunike 4); WWU 16 (Gaddy 4). Rebounds — LS 38 (Eqbunike, Lejtman 8); WWU 28 (Gaddy 10). Turnovers — LS 26 (Lejtman, Eqbunike 6); WWU 12 (D. Browning 3). Assists — LS 6 (De La Cruz 3); WWU 5 (D. Browning, Borges Paraizo 2).