COLLEGE PLACE — A barrage of 3-pointers from the undefeated Lewis-Clark State College men's basketball team lit up the Windemuth Court scoreboard here at Walla Walla University on Wednesday.
The visiting Warriors combined to convert 12 shots from 3-point range, and they ended up handing WWU its fifth straight loss with a 93-66 rout.
Though the Wolves (2-5 record) lost, they had Caleb Golden finishing as one of the game's top scorers — his 19 points, with 3-for-5 shooting from the 3-point line, matching Lewis-Clark's Damiek Mitchell.
WWU must try to bounce back with is first Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup of the season, as the Wolves host No. 24 Corban on Dec. 6 with the tip-off scheduled at 1 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State (9-0 record) came out of the gates hot, scoring the game's first 12 points.
The Wolves finally got on the scoreboard after Dylan Browning converted a layup, but the Warriors continued their offensive attack, extending their lead to 29-6 midway through the opening half.
When the seven-minute media timeout hit, the Warriors held their largest lead 39-10.
The Warriors used a 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range, while holding the Wolves to 22-percent shooting, to fuel the run.
The Wolves battled back, going on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to 20 before Warriors guard Josiah Westbrook stopped the run with a corner triple.
The Wolves continued clawing back into the game, cutting into the deficit more.
Caleb Golden knocked in his second triple off a well-designed inbounds play to cut the lead to 42-31, the smallest margin the Wolves had seen since the opening stages of the game.
A Khalil Stevenson layup just before the buzzer gave Warriors a 50-36 lead heading into halftime.
The Wolves were able to regroup and outscored the Warriors 25-11 in the last six-plus minutes of the half to avoid falling into a big first-half deficit.
The Warriors started the second half just like the first, limiting the Wolves from scoring while precision offense extended their lead to 27, scoring the first 13 points of the half.
At the 14-minute mark, the Wolves finally got on the scoreboard after Dylan Browning went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line.
The Warriors maintained their 20-plus point lead for the rest of the half and remained perfect on their 2019-20 season.
WARRIORS 93, WOLVES 66
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (93) — Mitchell 19, Bradley 17, Westbrook 14, Stevenson 9, Yenor 7, Bailey 6, Albright 6, Moffatt 4, Hughes 4, Potts 4, Pakootas 2, Boyd 1.
WWU (66) — Golden 19, Z. Browning 12, Gaddy 11, Ford 8, D. Browning 7, Robertson 7, Daley 2.
Halftime — LCS 50-36. 3-point field goals — LCS 12 (Mitchell 3), WWU 3 (Golden 3). Total fouls — LCS 27, WWU 24. Fouled out — LCS (Yenor, Stevenson, Albright). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — LCS 33 (Mitchell 5, Bradley 5, Yenor 5), WWU 36 (D. Browning 7). Turnovers — LCS 15, WWU 11. Assists — LCS 20 (Mitchell 8), WWU 9 (D. Browning 3).