COLLEGE PLACE — Eastern Oregon came to town a day later than originally scheduled, and handed Walla Walla University an 86-80 Cascade Collegiate Conference defeat on Saturday night.
On Sunday, the Mountaineers followed with an 81-53 win over the Wolves.
On Saturday, Eastern Oregon held a 39-29 lead into halftime.
The Wolves outscored the Mountaineers 51-47 in the second half, but couldn't complete the comeback.
Walla Walla was led by KiAndre Gaddy with 26 points, with Zayne Browning putting up 22 points and Dylan Browning 21.
On Saturday, Eastern Oregon took control early, rolling to an 18-7 lead.
Zayne Browning then sparked a WWU rally, as the Wolves pulled within 23-21 with seven minutes left in the half, but Eastern pulled away and held a 37-25 halftime lead.
The Mountaineers were able to take advantage of Wolves’ errors at both ends in the second half and rolled to the victory.
The Wolves were again led by Gaddy with 17 points.
Walla Walla heads to No. 2 Oregon Tech at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Saturday's game
Eastern Oregon 86, WWU 80
EASTERN OREGON (86) — Heckard 0-4 3-4 3, A. Brown 3-6 0-0 7, McCullough 5-11 13-14 27, Porter 2-4 0-0 6, Schetzle 8-16 1-1 17, Gardea 1-2 0-0 3, J. Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 3-6 1-1 7, Wright 3-9 1-2 10, Jeske 0-1 0-1 0, Johnson 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 27-61 19-23 86.
WWU (80) — D. Browning 9-16 1-2 21, Gaddy 10-20 3-4 26, Paraizo 1-4 0-0 2, Olsen 2-3 0-0 5, Z. Browning 7-13 8-8 22, Golden 0-2 0-0 0, Daley 0-0 0-0 0, Simpkins 1-4 0-0 2, Stuart 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-63 12-14 80.
Halftime score — EOU 39, WWU 29. 3-point goals — EOU 2-2, WWU 6-17. Totals fouls — EOU 16, WWU 15. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none. Rebounds — EOU 34 (Jones 7), WWU 37 (Z. Browning 10). Assists — EOU 15 (McCullough 6), WWU 10 (Paraizo 4).
Sunday's game
Eastern Oregon 81, WWU 53
EASTERN OREGON (81) — Heckard 4-7 5-5 15, A. Brown 1-5 0-0 2, McCullough 9-12 3-3 24, Porter 2-4 0-0 5, Schetzle 3-4 0-0 6, Gardea 1-2 0-0 2, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, J. Brown 3-7 1-1 7, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Jeske 3-4 1-1 7, Johnson 3-6 2-2 11. Totals 30-58 12-12 81.
WWU (53) — D. Browning 3-12 2-2 9, Gaddy 5-17 7-8 17, Paraizo 2-3 1-2 6, Olsen 2-4 0-0 4, Z. Browning 2-4 3-5 7, Golden 1-4 0-0 2, Daley 0-3 0-0 0, Simpkins 2-3 0-0 4, Stuart 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 19-56 13-17 53.
Halftime score — 37-25. 3-point goals — EOU 9-20, WWU 2-12. Totals fouls — EOU 16, WWU 13. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none. Rebounds — EOU 44 (Schetzle 7), WWU 25 (Gaddy 5, Olsen 5). Assists — EOU 7 (J. Brown 2, Jones 2), WWU 10 (Olsen 3).