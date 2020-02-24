COLLEGE PLACE — The Walla Walla University men's basketball team celebrated senior night with an 80-79 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory over Northwest University.
The Eagles (18-11 overall, 13-7 in CCC play) opened up a 10-point halftime lead, 53-43, before the Wolves (7-23, 5-15 CCC) staged a second-half rally.
Walla Walla opened the second half by outscoring Northwest by 16 points in the first eight minutes of the half for a six-point lead.
The Wolves saw that lead wither to one points with a minute remaining, and the game got physical on both sides of the ball.
But Walla Walla didn't allow the Eagles to regain the lead, and used free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.
The Wolves were led by KiAndre Gaddy's 24 points, with Dylan Browning, playing in his final game with WWU, had 13 points.
Northwest was led by Christian Hakilimali's 27 points.
WWU 80, Northwest University 79
NORTHWEST (79) — Omojola 2-3 1-2 6, Ricks 4-17 5-7 17, Walker 3-4 0-0 7, Hakilimali 9-16 8-11 27, Ford 7-14 1-2 15, Langstraat 3-5 1-4 7, Manalo 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 16-26 79.
WWU (80) — Golden 5-10 2-2 14, D. Browning 3-16 6-7 13, Gaddy 10-15 2-11 24, Paraizo 0-1 1-2 1, Z. Browning 5-17 3-3 14, Daley 3-6 0-0 8, Olsen 1-2 0-0 2, Simpkins 2-2 0-0 4, Stuart 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 14-25 80.
Halftime score — NW 53, WWU 43. 3-point goals — NW 7-25, WWU 8-21. Totals fouls — NW 21, WWU 20. Fouled out — NW (Omojola, Ford), WWU (D. Browning). Rebounds — NW 45 (Hakilimali 12, Ford 12), WWU 34 (Gaddy 8). Turnovers — NW 15, WWU 12. Assists — NW 13 (Hakilimali 5), WWU 11 (Z. Browning 5).