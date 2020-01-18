CALDWELL, Idaho — The Walla Walla University men's basketball team was in Caldwell, Idaho to face the No. 3 ranked team in College of Idaho yesterday where they got dominated 84-45.
Idaho jumped out to a 15-4 lead just five minutes into the game. Walla Walla tried to close the gap but could only get as close as six points.
The game went back and forth until Idaho went on a 12-0 run over a span of six minutes.
The game once again went back and forth before Idaho hit two three-pointers and a dunk in the final two minutes of the first half.
Idaho doubled Walla Walla's score heading into halftime up 43-21.
Walla Walla tried clawing back as Kiandre Gaddy and Zayne Browning traded scores with Idaho to start the second half.
Idaho went on a 15-2 run to grow their lead out to 34 with 13 minutes left in the game.
Idaho very slowly grew their lead back out as the game winded down. The lead ended up being 40 points at one point late in the game.
Gaddy and Browning both lead the game in scoring with 18 a piece.
Walla Walla will stay over in Caldwell for a 2 p.m. game today.
College of Idaho 84, Walla Walla 45
WALLA WALLA (45) — Browning 18, Gaddy 18, Borges Paraizo 4, Olsen 3, Golden 2
IDAHO (84) — Galloway 13, Wadsworth 13, Ricardo 10, Elzie 10, Desaulniers 9, Miles-Williams 9, Bruneel 6, Bruner 6, Taylor 5, Pinckney 2, Russell 1
Halftime — Idaho 43-21. 3-pt field goals — WWU 2 (Browning 1, Olsen 1), Idaho 8 (Wadsworth 3). Fouls — WWU 13, Idaho 15. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — WWU 35 (Browning 11), Idaho 54(Miles-Williams 11). Turnovers — WWU 23, Idaho 14. Assists — WWU 6 (Borges Paraizo 2, Olsen 2), Idaho 19 (Elzie 3, Pinckney 3, Miles-Williams 3, West 3).