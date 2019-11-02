SALEM, Ore.— Walla Walla University could not keep up with the Corban men on Friday as Corban took their soccer match 6-0.
Matheus Girdon started off the scoring in the 17th minute for Corban. He received the ball from Camilo Avendano and shot the ball from long distance.
Less than a minute later, Girdon put another one in the back of Walla Walla’s net from a connection of Avendano and Charles Cleyton.
Corban added a third goal in the 21st minute. Freddy Rodriguez found Josh Escobar for his first goal of the season.
Corban outshot Walla Walla 20 to two in the first half alone. Walla Walla’s goalkeeper Kudzai Mhondiwa saved five shots in the first half alone on a good display of goalkeeping on the day.
Walla Walla was more stubborn to start the second half. Corban spent 30 minutes trying to find the back of the net.
In the 76th minute, Nate Sherwood received a pass from Girdon that Sherwood flicked into the box. Yuki Onishi poked the ball into the goal to put Corban up 4-0.
Onishi found the back of the net again in the 85th minute as he stolen the ball off a defender before smashing it into the net.
In the final minute, Sherwood added another goal after the ball went through Cleyton and Quettin Petcu.
Mhondia saved another six shots in the second half bringing his total to 11 on the day.
While the shots can few and far between, Walla Walla put all three of their shots on target.
Walla Walla is in action again today as they go to Eugene to face Northwest Christian University at 2 p.m.