HELENA, Mont. — Walla Walla University lost both of its men's basketball matchups in the Carroll Classic here this past weekend.
On Friday, Montana Tech routed the Wolves 84-64.
Back at it here on Saturday, the Wolves fell to host Carroll 93-55.
Now having lost its last seven games in a row, WWU (3-11 record) will play Cascade Collegiate Conference games the rest of this season, starting nest at Evergreen State on back-to-back days Jan. 3-4.
The Wolves look to bounce back from a tough go here at the Carroll Classic.
Despite another big double-double from KiAndre Gaddy, Montana Tech scored 23 points off 24 Wolves turnovers to help them to victory on Friday.
Montana Tech built an eight-point lead midway through the half, but the Wolves would cut it to a 32-30 deficit after a KiAndre Gaddy layup. Montana Tech would then end the half on a 14-6 run to take a 46-36 lead heading into the break.
The run continued into the second half for Montana Tech as they scored the first 20 points of the half to extend their lead to 66-36. The Wolves would only get as close 18 points before the final buzzer sounded.
Montana Tech had five players score in double figures, while only two Wolves had double-digit outings, led by KiAndre Gaddy and his game-high 27 points and 16 rebounds.
Montana Tech outscored the Wolves 23-13 in points off turnovers.
The Wolves were held to 37-percent while Montana Tech shot slightly better at 42-percent.
On Saturday, host Carroll held the Wolves to 37-percent shooting and forced 23 turnovers to lead them to their second victory over Walla Walla this season.
With the Wolves trailing 14-11, the Saints went on a 23-6 run to extend their lead to 20 midway through the half. Carroll would end the first half on a 7-1 run to add to their lead and take a 54-27 lead heading into the half.
The Saints continued to add their lead in the second half, as their lead grew to its largest at 40 points late in the half.
Carroll College outscored the Wolves in points off turnovers 35-3.
The Wolves were led by the trio of Zayne Browning (14 points), Dylan Browning (14 points), and Ethan Ford (12 points)
Carroll College shot 50-percent for the game, while the Wolves shot 37-percent.