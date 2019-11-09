COLLEGE PLACE — Paul Starkebaum has been named interim athletic director of the Walla Walla University Wolves Athletics Program, effective immediately.
Starkebaum replaces Eric Cantrell, who recently resigned his position, says Doug Tilstra, vice president for student life.
Starkebaum currently serves as director of intramurals and women's basketball coach. He earned an undergraduate degree in physical education from Walla Walla University and a master's degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University-Irvine (Calif.). He's worked with WWU Wolves Athletics since 2016.
Starkebaum will work closely with WWU Wolves Athletics staff members to strengthen the program and serve student athletes, Tilstra says.
Logan Adams, associate athletic director/sports information, handles sports information, game operations for home contests, sponsorships and marketing for Wolves Athletics. He earned an undergraduate degree in exercise science, health and nutrition from Pacific Union College and a master's degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University-Irvine (Calif.). Prior to joining WWU Athletics nearly two years ago, Adams handled scheduling, fund raising and game management for Auburn Adventist Academy (Auburn, Wash.).
Brooke August, athletic trainer, oversees sports medicine and athletic training. She earned her undergraduate degree in kinesiology-athletic training from Whitworth University (Spokane, Wash.). She has worked with WWU Wolves Athletics since 2010.
Brandon Broome, strength and conditioning coach/compliance coordinator, manages training programs for Wolves athletes and handles the details associated with the program's league/conference compliance. He earned an undergraduate degree in physical education from Oakwood University (Huntsville, Ala.), taught physical education and coaching for more than a decade before joining WWU Athletics in July 2019.
"This WWU Wolves staff team provides excellent care for student athletes and has contributed greatly to improving our program," Tilstra says. "They remain focused on the program's growth plan, and they are working together to minimize disruption to activities and contests during this time of leadership transition."
Former director Cantrell helped to launch initiatives to strengthen the Athletics Program over a five-year period, with the goal of adding additional athletes and enriching student athlete experiences, Tilstra says. "We appreciate Eric's help in starting the process and establishing new traditions in the program, and we wish him well."
Building on that momentum, the WWU Wolves staff team plans to increase the number of WWU student athletes, recruit highly qualified coaches, build alumni and community relationships, increase on-campus collaboration, and work toward the intentional character and spiritual development of student athletes, Tilstra says.
Walla Walla University's Athletics Program currently serves more than 100 student athletes who participate in men's basketball, cross-country, golf and soccer, and women's basketball, cross-country, golf and volleyball. The program participates in the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC).