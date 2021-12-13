Walla Walla University's women's basketball team concluded play at Whitman College's Kim Evanger Raney Classic with an 81-66 loss to Whitworth at Sherwood Center on Sunday, Dec. 12.
The Wolves (1-9, 0-3 in Cascade Collegiate Conference) played a tough first quarter, as they held an 11-7 lead midway through the quarter, but the Pirates responded and closed the next five minutes on an 11-4 to take an 18-15 lead after the opening period.
The teams went back-and-forth in the opening minutes of the second quarter, before Whitworth opened the game up, outscoring the Wolves 22-10 in the final five-plus minutes of the second quarter.
The Wolves cut the lead to single-digits on multiple occasions, but the Pirates answered each Wolves' run and took a 45-29 lead into halftime.
A Carolina Montes-Estrada triple at the six-minute mark in the third quarter got the Wolves within 13 points, but the Pirates responded with a run of their own, building their lead to its largest at 69-45.
Entering the final quarter down 70-49, the Wolves cut the deficit to 13 again, but the Pirates put the game out of reach, going on a decisive 7-1 run, as the Wolves ran out of time in their comeback attempt.
Walla Walla's Montes-Estrada led all players in scoring with a season-high 28 points.
The Pirates were led by Olivia Mayer, who scored 21 points in 18 minutes off the bench.
The Wolves outscored the Pirates 38-28 in points in the paint.
The Wolves were able to get to the free-throw line, but could only convert 16-of-27 in the game.
Walla Walla hits the road next, continuing their conference season at The College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon University, against the Yotes on Friday at 11 a.m., followed by a matchup at Eastern Oregon University on Saturday night.
