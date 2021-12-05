COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's women hosted the Northwest University Eagles on Saturday night,Dec. 4, with the Wolves struggling from the field, shooting 37-percent, as the Eagles secured the 72-56 win.
Northwest (6-2, 2-1 Cascade Collegiate Conference) scored the first four points of the game before a Wolves' (1-7, 0-3 CCC) 7-0 run forced an Eagles timeout at the six-minute mark.
Coming out of the timeout, the Eagles answered, reclaiming the lead on a foul-line jumper by Eagles guard Livi Lindsey at 10-9.
Northwest added to its lead, closing the quarter on a 13-7 run, capped off by a quarter-ending 3-pointer by Eagles guard Ellesse FitzGerald to take a 23-16 lead.
A mid-range jumper by Emily Strojan gave the Eagles a double-digit lead at 33-23, forcing the Wolves into a timeout.
Northwest added to its lead, as a triple by Lindsey gave the Eagles their largest lead of the game at 39-25, holding the Wolves to 34-percent shooting in the first half and taking a 41-29 lead into the half.
Midway through the third quarter, a Sam Vanloo layup capped off a 14-6 run to give the Eagles a 52-35 lead.
The Wolves clawed back, cutting the deficit to 10 points, before a Kim Weden buzzer-beating layup gave the Eagles a 56-44 edge heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles maintained their lead throughout the final quarter, answering each Wolves comeback attempt and securing the win.
The Eagles grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and converted those into 17 second-chance points, while the Wolves were only able to convert four second-chance points.
The Eagles received a spark from their bench, scoring 28 points, as all seven players off the bench scored a basket.
The Eagles were led by VanLoo, who led all scorers with 17 points to go along with 11 boards and four blocks.
All 13 players scored to lead a balanced Eagle attack.
Four players scored in double-figures for the Wolves, led by Jaliyah Casem, who scored 14 points.
Paulina Quintana picked up her first career WWU double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Walla Walla next plays in the Kim Evanger Raney Classic, hosted by Whitman College, with the Wolves playing host Whitman on Saturday at 6 p.m., followed by a Sunday matinee against Whitworth at 2 p.m.
