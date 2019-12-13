LEWISTON — Walla Walla University's women's basketball team dropped a non-conference decision here to Lewis-Clark State, 65-48.
The Warriors took advantage of ?? Wolves turnovers to turn them into 21 points in the victory.
Walla Walla jumped out to a 6-0 lead to open the game, but Lewis-Clark chipped away at that deficit and held a 13-10 after the opening quarter.
The Wolves pulled within 16-14 on an Isabella Robles free throw in the second stanza, but the Warriors went on a 9-0 run to hold a 30-20 lead at halftime.
Lewis-Clark tipped off the second half with nine straight points to extend its lead to 39-20, and held a 46-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wolves did score 18 fourth-quarter points, but the Warriors answered with 19 of their own for the margin of victory.
Carolina Montes led WWU with 18 points, and Robles had 16 points and seven rebounds.
The Warriors did not have a double-digit scorer, but had 10 players with at least five points.
The Wolves next play at Warner Pacific in Portland at noon on Dec. 20.
Lewis-Clark State 65, WWU 48
WWU (48) — Montes 18, Robles 16, Quintana 2, Casem 2, Stanyer, Saucedo 6, Zamora 2, Johnson 2, Babitu 0, Follet 0. Totals 18-53 7-9 48.
LEWIS-CLARK (65) — Nielson 9, Souvenir 8, Burlage 7, Johnson 6, Edmiston 6, Burland 7, Schroeder 6, Farmer 5, Sykora 5, Weaver 5, Muhelhausen 1. Totals 22-55 16-23 65.
WWU;10;10;10;18;—;48
Lewis-Clark;13;17;16;19;—;65
3-point goals — WWU 5-22 (Montes 2, Robles 3), L-C 5-17 (Nielson 2, Burland, Farmer, Weaver). Total fouls — WWU 20, L-C 8. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none. Rebounds — WWU 36 (Robles 7, Saucedo 7), L-C 37 (Burlage 11). Turnovers — WWU 19, L-C 14. Assists — WWU 8 (Casem 3), L-C 12 (Souvenir 6).