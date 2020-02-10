COLLEGE PLACE —Walla Walla University's women's basketball team opened weekend play against Cascade Collegiate Conference foe Eastern Oregon with a 96-55 setback on Saturday night.
On Sunday, the Wolves made more of a game of it, but fell, 67-58.
On Saturday, Walla Walla was led by Carolina Montes' 18 points, with Isabella Robles putting up 17 points.
On Sunday, the Mountaineers held a 19-14 lead after the first quarter, and a 32-25 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Eastern opened that to a 49-41 margin and then maintained the lead for the win.
Montes led the Wolves with 21 points.
Walla Walla goes to Oregon Tech at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Saturday's game
Eastern Oregon 96, WWU 55
EASTERN OREGON (96) — Stricklin 3-4 0-0 8, Logan 1-1 0-0 2, Still 5-9 2-2 14, K. Smith 2-5 1-4 5, Nelson 3-6 0-0 7, Albright 3-4 0-0 6, B. Smith 2-6 0-0 5, Crews 2-6 0-0 4, Warn 0-3 0-0 0, Jull 3-3 2-3 8, Meier 5-7 0-0 15, Abbott 3-6 3-5 12, Fielder 3-5 3-4 9. Totals 36-65 11-18 96.
WWU (55) — Robles 5-15 2-2 17, Quintana 4-11 0-2 8, Casem 1-6 0-0 2, Montes 7-15 3-5 18, Saucedo 2-5 0-0 4, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Zamora 0-0 0-0 0, Follet 1-1 0-0 2, Stanyer 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Babitu 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 22-59 5-9 55.
Eastern Oregon;21;28;24;23;—;96
WWU;11;12;12;20;—;55
3-point goals — EOU 13-28, WWU 6-24; Totals fouls — EOU 11, WWU 21. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none. Rebounds — EOU 52 (Albright 10), WWU21 (Quintana 5). Assists — EOU 22 (Crews 4), WWU 9 (Quintana 3).
Sunday's game
Eastern Oregon 67, WWU 58
EASTERN OREGON (67) — Stricklin 8-13 0-0 21, Logan 1-2 0-0 2, Still 3-8 2-2 10, K. Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Nelson 4-10 0-0 12, Albright 1-3 1-2 3, B. Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Crews 0-2 2-2 2, Warn 0-0 0-0 0, Juul 0-1 0-0 0, Meier 1-3 0-0 3, Abbott 0-0 0-2 0, Fielder 3-7 2-2 8. Totals 24-54 7-10 67.
WWU (58) — Robles 4-11 0-0 12, Quintana 2-7 0-0 4, Casem 6-13 0-0 13, Montes 8-19 2-4 21, Saucedo 3-12 0-0 6, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Zamora 0-0 0-0 0, Follet 0-0 0-0 0, Stanyer 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Babitu 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-67 2-4 58.
Eastern Oregon;19;13;17;18;—;67
WWU;14;11;16;17;—;58
3-point goals — EOU 12-27, WWU 8-30. Total fouls — EOU 12, WWU 14. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none. Rebounds — EOU 43 (Stricklin 10), WWU 32 (Quintana 8). Assists — EOU 14 (Albright 4), WWU 8 (Casem 3).