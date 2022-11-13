COLLEGE PLACE — The Walla Walla University women's basketball team took on Montana Tech on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13, in the Wolves' home opener for the 2022-23 season, with the home team falling, 78-66.
The Wolves battled it out against the Diggers, outscoring them in the third quarter 24-20.
Walla Walla senior Jaliyah Casem had 26 points and four assists, with newcomer Chariah Daniels putting up 18 points and seven rebounds.
Clara Campos Wiltgen Guimaraes had 11 points, and Paulina Quintana ended the game with seven rebounds and five steals.
For the Montana Tech Diggers, Tavia Rooney had 20 points and seven rebounds, Aubrie Rademacher had 15 points, and Dani Urick had 12 points.
The Wolves next host Linfield on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.