KIRKLAND, Wash. — For the second time in a week, Walla Walla University’s volleyball team fell to Northwest University in straight sets here on Thursday.
On the heels of a sweep on Sunday in College Place at Windemuth Court, the Wolves lost the Cascade Collegiate Conference rematch here 25-18, 25-13, 25-15.
WWU (1-13 overall, 0-7 in the conference) is back at it this afternoon in Olympia, Wash., at Evergreen State College starting at 4 p.m.
In the rematch at Northwest, the Wolves had Sarah Halversen and Jenn Bosler each tally a team-high five kills while Walla Walla Valley Academy alumn Krista Schafer made seven assists.