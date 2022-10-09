COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University lost to the Southern Oregon's volleyball team in three sets on Saturday night, Oct. 8.
The Wolves leaders for the night were the Browning sisters. Gabrielle Browning had 10 kills for the match, and sister Sahara Browning followed behind with nine.
Joceyln Curiel-Ruiz and Hailey Bischoff both had two kills for the evening. Meherio Krainer had 13 assists and Anja Cole followed behind with 10. Gabrielle Browning also led the Wolves in digs with 11.
For the opposing Raiders, Hailey Van Well had nine kills for the match, and Simone Gordon had seven, followed by Katie Vroman with five kills. Setter Gwen Sheldon had 13 assists for the night, and libero Kayla Neidigh had 15 digs.
The Wolves play again on Monday at Lewis-Clark State College.
