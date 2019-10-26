HELENA, Mont. — The Walla Walla University men's soccer team continued its losing streak, now sitting at eight after a 6-0 loss to Carroll College here on on Friday.
Paolo Georgiades started the scoring at the ninth minute, with Rory Bloy adding the first of his hat trick three minutes later.
Twelve minutes passed before Santiago Morazzani added another unassisted for the last score of the first half.
The second half started in a blur as Bloy scored his second in a mere minute and 10 seconds, then again 17 minutes later to complete the hat trick.
Birgir Stefansson added another goal at the 77th minute.
The Wolves managed to create two shots, one of which counted as a shot on goal, and goalkeeper Kudzai Mhondiwa made 11 saves throughout the game.
The Wolves will remain in Montana today, as they are scheduled to take on the University of Providence in Great Falls. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.