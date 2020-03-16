COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's spring athletics are done before they really began with the Cascade Collegiate Conference's (CCC's) cancellation of all spring sports on Monday.
The announcement by the NAIA canceling all spring sports, as well as the updated CDC recommendations that all events of 50 or more people be canceled at a minimum the next eight weeks, contributed to the CCC canceling all competitions for the remainder of the academic year.
Any practice or non-athletic related activity is at the discretion of the local campus policies and procedures during this national health crisis.
"While this is certainly disappointing news for all of our student-athletes in the CCC and the entire NAIA, unprecedented circumstances require unprecedented decisions," stated CCC Commissioner Robert Cashell. "We will, as a conference give everyone an opportunity to turn their full attention to their campus as they determine the best steps forward to ensure the health and well-being of the entire campus community."
In the NAIA announcement, it also addressed eligibility stating that in an effort to provide relief, no spring sport student-athlete will be charged a season of competition.
Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent.