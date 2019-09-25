BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Jamison Collins cut four strokes to shoot a 1-over par 73 for Walla Walla University men, climbing up five spots to finish tied for 30th place overall in the University of British Columbia Thunderbird Invitational here at Sudden Valley Golf Course on Tuesday.
Collins ended up with a 230 that topped the WWU men’s team after three rounds, while Marisa Hagerty and Emily Davidson came along to compete as individuals in the women’s Gail Moore Intercollegiate.
The men’s tourey had Collins 35th following the first two rounds here on Monday, when he followed an 80 with a 77.
The Thunderbird Invitational included 54 men and eight teams playing three rounds, with WWU compiling a 945 to place seventh.
Victoria ended up as the top team with an 855.
Daniel Campbell, of Fraser Valley, shot 3-under 69 on Tuesday for a 204 that bested the individual leaderboard.
WWU will have men and women next play on Oct. 6 in Klamath Falls, Ore., at the Oregon Tech Inviational.
After Collins, the WWU men had Bryson Collins and Kevin Cummings wind up tied for 34th place here with 233’s.
Bryson put up nearly identical scores for each round with his 77-78-78, while Cummings turned in a 75-76-82.
WWU also Jack Stinson place 43rd with an 88-82-79, Blake Johnson 46th with an 88-85-82, and Derek Irvine 52nd at 94-85-89.
Meanwhile, the Moore Intercollegiate included 38 women and five teams with rounds on Monday and Tuesday.
Hagerty cut three strokes in for a second-round 96 to finish with a 195, and Davidson turned in a 101-105.
UBC bested all other teams, and had Kate Johnston top the individuals with a 68-72.