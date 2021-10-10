KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Oregon Tech (10-1) dominated start to finish in a 7-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer victory over Walla Walla University (0-9-1) on Sunday, Oct. 10.

“Good team performance today against a Walla Walla team that never stopped working,” said Oregon Tech head coach Casey Tate. “We have two very difficult games next weekend.”

After being held scoreless for the first 20 minutes, Jake Mitchell got Tech on the scoreboard, slotting home one of his signature penalty kick goals into the bottom left corner.

From there a Brock Rideout hat-trick was the highlight for the home team.

The Wolves next go to Carroll College on Sunday.

