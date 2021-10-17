HELENA, Mont. — Carroll College scored five first-half goals and rolled to a 7-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer victory over Walla Walla University here on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 17.
The Wolves were outshot by the Saints, 23-9, 15 on goal to five, in the match, but had eight corner kicks to Carroll's seven.
Rory Bloy had a hat trick for the Saints in the win.
Walla Walla, 0-9-1 on the season, next play at the College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho, on Friday afternoon.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.