HELENA, Mont. — Carroll College scored five first-half goals and rolled to a 7-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer victory over Walla Walla University here on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 17.

The Wolves were outshot by the Saints, 23-9, 15 on goal to five, in the match, but had eight corner kicks to Carroll's seven.

Rory Bloy had a hat trick for the Saints in the win.

Walla Walla, 0-9-1 on the season, next play at the College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho, on Friday afternoon.

