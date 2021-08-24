NEWBERG, Ore. — Walla Walla University's men's soccer team traveled to play George Fox University for the Wolves' first countable matchup in 650-plus days here on Monday, Aug. 23, and earned a 1-1 draw.
Despite the match ending in a tie, the Wolves made history, recording their first-ever draw against an NCAA opponent.
Walla Walla broke a scoreless tie in the 63rd minute, as Wolves forward Christopher Salazar's goal gave the visitors to a 1-0 lead.
They held that lead until, with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game, George Fox's Joshua Chang found Trevor Putnam for the score to tie the game.