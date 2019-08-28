ANGWIN, Calif. — Jacob Smith, Zachary Christensen and Ben Wexler each scored a goal in the first half as the Walla Walla University men’s soccer team mounted a 3-0 lead over Pacific Union College in an out-of-conference match on Tuesday.
The Wolves then held off a Pacific Union second-half comeback, coming away with a 3-2 victory — their second straight win on the road to open this season.
WWU routed California Martime, 8-0, on Sunday.
The Wolves had already have twice as many wins as they did last year, when WWU went 1-16.
Smith scored his first collegiate goal, Christensen picked up his first since the 2017 season, and Wexler has totaled three on the road trip.
Walla Walla looks to continue its momentum into a Thursday matchup with Simpson University, the final match of this road trip.