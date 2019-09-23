COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University claimed its first Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s soccer victory of the season here Sunday, edging visiting Multnomah University 2-0.
The victory enabled the Wolves to improve to 3-4 on the season and level their conference record at 1-1. The Lions tumbled to 0-2 in CCC play and 0-7 for the year.
Walla Walla finally broke through in the defensive struggle in the 72nd minute as Jordan St. George sent a cross ball to the right side of the box where Pedro Reyes converted a header just beyond the outstretched arms of Multnomah goalkeeper Ivan Morales.
The Wolves wasted no time in scoring their second goal two minutes later. Emmett Semple took a Gavin Cortes deflection off the post and found the back of the net for a goal and what proved to be an insurmountable 2-0 lead.
“It was a good game from the guys today, a total team effort,” WWU coach William Burns said. “I really liked how we controlled the second half and possessed the ball more and created opportunities.
“And the guys on the bench really gave us a boost and were ready to play,” the coach added.
Walla Walla outshot Multnomah 21-9 and the Wolves defense allowed the Eagles just three shots-on-goal in posting their first shutout since joining the Cascade Conference.
The Wolves travel to Evergreen State College in Olympia Saturday for a 1 p.m. league match. The Lions return home to host the Northwest Christian University Beacons Friday in a 7 p.m. match at the Eastside Timbers Soccer Complex in Portland.