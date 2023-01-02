COLLEGE PLACE — The Walla Walla University men's basketball team fought hard against Eastern Oregon on Saturday night, Dec. 31, but the Wolves lost to the Mountaineers, 81-77.
The Wolves were down 15 points to the Mounties in the first half.
It wasn't until the second half that the Wolves picked up the pace and brought the score within 10 points throughout the second half.
Andrew Vaughan 22 points for Walla Walla, gaining his 19 and 22 points off of back-to-back 3s to end the game, bringing the score within four points.
Caleb Golden also put up 22 points.
Vaughan and Ethan Ford tied with eight rebounds for the night, and Golden ended the night with five assists.
On the Mountaineers end, they were led by Phillip Malatare and Emmit Taylor with 24 points each.
Ismael Valdez and Malachi Afework both had seven rebounds apiece to end the game. Malatare also had four assists for the night.
The Wolves are back on the road this weekend, playing at Multnomah at 2 p.m. on Friday.
