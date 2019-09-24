BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Walla Walla University men’s and women’s golfers play the final rounds of separate tournaments today here at Sudden Valley Golf Course.
The WWU men placed eighth out of 10 teams at the conclusion of a second round in the Uniersity of British Columbia Invitational here on Monday.
WWU completed the day with a 633 as Fraser Valley led the way with a 557.
The Wolves turned in a 320 for the opening round, and then came back with a seven-stroke improvement.
Kevin Cummings finished the day as the top WWU golfer, tied for 23rd place out of the 54 men with a 151 that was 16 strokes behind Fraser Valley’s Daniel Campbell atop the individual leaderboard.
Cummings started the tournament with a 3-over par 75 on the 6,464-yard course, followed by a 76.
WWU also had classmates Bryson and Jamison Collins in 34th and 35th place respectively, separated by only two strokes after the two rounds.
Bryson shot a 77-80, while Jamison had an 80-77.
Jack Stinson followed for WWU, tied for 43rd place with an 88-82, teammate Blake Johnson was 48th with an 88-85, and Derek Irvine cut nine strokes in the second round for a 94-85.
Meanwhile, WWU had Marisa Hagerty and Emily Davidson here among 38 women for first round action in the Gail Moore Intercollegiate on a par-72 5,804 yard course.
While host UBC had Kate Johnston first with a 4-under 68, Hagerty finished Monday in 35th place with a 99 that was two up on Davidson.