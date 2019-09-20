COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University’s volleyball team managed to win a set for the first time in almost a month, but Evergreen State took their Cascade Collegiate Conference match 3-1 here on Thursday.
Evergreen State prevailed 25-17, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18.
But before taking the second set, the Wolves (1-11 overall, 0-5 in the league) had last won one on Aug. 20 while losing in five in San Marcos, Calif., at the University of Saint Katherine.
The stretch included 26 sets.
WWU now looks to win a match for the first time this season — the lone win on record came via forfeit on Aug. 21 during the La Sierra Invitational.
The Wolves next host Northwest University on Sunday morning starting at 11 a.m.
Despite the loss to Evergreen State here, the Wolves had notable performances.
Walla Walla Valley Academy alumn Krista Schafer made a personal-best 21 assists, and fellow WWVA graduate Gabrielle Browning had team-highs with 12 kills, two aces, two blocks and 10 digs.