KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Walla Walla University started its Cascade Collegiate Conference volleyball season with a loss to Oregon Tech in straight sets, 25-20, 25-12 and 25-10, here on Thursday.
WWU (0-7 overall, 0-1 in the conference) had a 17-14 lead in the first set, but Oregon Tech dominated the rest of the match.
Sarah Halversen finished with seven kills to lead WWU, and teammate Krista Schafer dished a Wolves-high eight assists.
The Wolves are back on the road today, their match at Southern Oregon starting at 1 p.m.